Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch receives 25% discount at Amazon, now $150

Amazon is offering the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch in Large for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Macy’s. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. With a display that’s quite a bit taller than its competitors, this smartwatch is able to show a bunch of data all at once. Under Armour and Samsung worked together to offer seamless support with apps like Map My Run and MyFitnessPal, allowing users to track fitness in a way that can be tracked across all sorts of platforms. This wearable can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and is able to resist water for up to 30 minutes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Slash $50 off today’s expense when opting for TicWatch E. Currently priced at at $100 when clipping the on-page coupon, now’s a great time to pick up this well-respected wearable. It runs Google’s Wear OS, leaving you with an option that is both iOS and Android compatible.

If you’d prefer Fossil, don’t miss out on the Wear OS offering we spotted earlier today. It’s available in a variety of colors, each of which sport heart rate tracking, GPS monitoring, and more. Up to 24-hour battery life can be expected, yielding all-day performance.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch features:

Water resistant up to fifty meters, now you can own the pool, run in the rain and recover in the shower

Power through intervals to the beat of your favorite tracks with music storage on your Gear Fit2 Pro

Boost every session with fitness apps powered by Under Armour. Count every mile on Map MyRun, and stay on top of your nutrition with MyFitnessPal.

