Samsung’s Sound+ audiophile-grade Wi-Fi Soundbar drops to $200 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Sound+ 2-Channel Hi-Res Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-MS550) for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $300, right now you’ll find it discounted to $270 direct from Samsung. That saves you upwards of 33% and marks the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring six built-in speakers, Samsung’s soundbar touts a Dolby Digital decoder that’s said to “deliver a movie theater experience in your own home.” This model can also dish out virtual surround sound with audiophile-grade quality. Another notable feature here is that it has a slim design that’ll accompany most TV consoles or setups. Alongside both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll also find HDMI, mini jack, optical digital audio, and USB ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bring an added subwoofer into the mix while saving even more by opting for the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar at $130. This option ditches the Wi-Fi compatibility and lacks the same high-end audio array found in the lead deal. But if you’re looking for a more affordable upgrade, this’ll do the trick.

Speaking of ways to enhance your TV setup, right now you can add some RGB flare into one’s home theater with a 6.5-foot light strip on sale for $6 (save 50%).

Samsung Sound+ 2-Channel Soundbar features:

Network your sound sources with this Samsung sound bar. Along with TV sound, its Bluetooth capability connects to tablets and smartphones for control and streaming, and its built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Amazon Alexa for music by voice command. This Samsung sound bar’s wide range coverage makes every seat the sweet spot.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!