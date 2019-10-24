Spice up a TV’s look with this 6.5-foot RGB light strip: $6 (Save 50%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.5-foot RGB Light Strip for $6.29 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Shake up the look of your home theater with an inexpensive yet feature-packed RGB light strip. In addition to remote control capabilities, you’ll also gain automatic light changes to match music thanks to its built-in microphone. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.
Easily hang the new RGB strip lighting investment when picking up six cable clips for $5. Each one comes with a 3M adhesive pad that creates a strong bond so you can set it and forget it. With nearly 1,250 Amazon reviews so far, these clips are rated 4.1/5 stars.
Speaking of RGB, Razer has announced a release date for its first monitor. Not only does it feature a base with built-in RGB lighting, you’ll also find specifications that include a WQHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and USB-C connectivity.
Govee 6.5-foot RGB Light Strip features:
- Easy Operation by Controller and Remote – Easily dim and switch the light with remote control, even you are 10 meters away from the led strip light; And simple controller can save your time by timing function.
- Music Sensor – Built-in high sensitivity mic, spectrum with light and colors adjusting automatically base on the ambient sound, and then the led lights will change their colors following the music rhythm.
- Dimmable Colors and Brightness – There are 20 colors selection on the remote, and you can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%, building your own home theater.
