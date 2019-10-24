Spice up a TV’s look with this 6.5-foot RGB light strip: $6 (Save 50%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6.5-foot RGB Light Strip for $6.29 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Shake up the look of your home theater with an inexpensive yet feature-packed RGB light strip. In addition to remote control capabilities, you’ll also gain automatic light changes to match music thanks to its built-in microphone. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Easily hang the new RGB strip lighting investment when picking up six cable clips for $5. Each one comes with a 3M adhesive pad that creates a strong bond so you can set it and forget it. With nearly 1,250 Amazon reviews so far, these clips are rated 4.1/5 stars.

Speaking of RGB, Razer has announced a release date for its first monitor. Not only does it feature a base with built-in RGB lighting, you’ll also find specifications that include a WQHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and USB-C connectivity.

Govee 6.5-foot RGB Light Strip features:

Easy Operation by Controller and Remote – Easily dim and switch the light with remote control, even you are 10 meters away from the led strip light; And simple controller can save your time by timing function.

Music Sensor – Built-in high sensitivity mic, spectrum with light and colors adjusting automatically base on the ambient sound, and then the led lights will change their colors following the music rhythm.

Dimmable Colors and Brightness – There are 20 colors selection on the remote, and you can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%, building your own home theater.

