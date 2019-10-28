Google Assistant headlines JBL’s Link 500 Speaker at $150 (Reg. up to $450)

JBL currently offers the its Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker in white for $149.95 shipped. Normally fetching $450 direct from JBL, right now you’ll pay $400 at Best Buy or as low as $200 at Harman Kardon’s official eBay store. Headlined by the inclusion of built-in Google Assistant, this smart speaker will be able to command your smart home, answer questions, and so much more. Thanks to four 15W internal speakers and dual high-performance transducers, Link 500 should sound great, too. Rated 4.3/5 stars and we’ve previously nominated it as one of the best Google Assistant speakers.

Just want to rock out while on-the-go? Ditch the Link 500 and its at-home design for the JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker at $120. Here you’ll not only pocket an extra $30 compared to the lead deal, but get a speaker that’s perfect for use while out and about. Notable features here include up to 12 hours of audio playback per charge, as well as IPX7 waterproofing.

Alexa smart home owners won’t want to miss out on the Echo Wall Clock, which is currently on sale for $25 and brings Amazon’s voice assistant to your timepiece.

JBL Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker features

Enjoy voice control and wireless audio streaming with the JBL Link 500. Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in technology allow you to pair and wirelessly stream music from your compatible devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Chromecast built-in also lets you link multiple speakers together for an enhanced multi-room listening experience with other compatible speakers on the same Wi-Fi network. With a built-in microphone, the Link 500 is compatible with the Google Assistant ecosystem, allowing it to be controlled using just your voice.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!