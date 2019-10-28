Echo Wall Clock delivers Alexa to your timepiece for $25 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers its Echo Wall Clock for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag, a match of our previous mention, and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock delivers a dedicated wall-mounted timepiece which includes integrated Alexa features. It shows timers within the digital 60 LED display, while also delivering a more traditional analog design as well. You can also use it as a traditional Alexa device, calling out commands, controlling your smart home, and more. Check out our hands-on review for more, where we called it a “really delightful product.” Over 1,600 Amazon customers have posted a review at this point, with 55% leaving a 4+ star score.

Save further with a eufy Genie Smart Speaker. This palm-sized device delivers Alexa, can playback your favorite music, and costs just $20. Of course, you’ll miss out on the clock features in today’s lead deal. We loved it in our hands-on review as an affordable way to jumpstart any smart home setup. This is arguably the best way to expand or start your smart home on a budget, just don’t expect a mind-blowing audio experience here. Rated 4+ stars by 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Echo Wall Clock features:

Echo Wall Clock helps you stay organized and on time.

Easy-to-read analog clock shows the time of day.

Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device.

Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

Requires a compatible Echo device, including Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, or Echo Input.

