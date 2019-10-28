Target offers free $10 gift card on select LEGO orders: Star Wars, Creator, more

Target has kicked off its latest promotion and is now offering a free $10 Gift Card when spending $50 or more on LEGO sets. REDcard members can save an additional 5%. There are a variety of eligible sets here, so while it’s hard to go wrong, one standout is the LEGO Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter at $55.99 shipped. On top of the extra $10 in credit you’ll get here, this kit usually sells for $70. So today’s offer saves you effectively 35% and marks the best value we’ve seen. This 578-piece set measures 17-inches long, includes five different figures, and is one of the newest Star Wars releases. Learn more in our hands-on review. Shop all of Target’s LEGO offerings here and head below for more.

Be sure to browse the rest of Target’s select LEGO kits that are eligible for the free $10 gift card. Another notable set is the LEGO Creator Winter Village Fire Station at $99.99. While still full price, we haven’t seen any price cuts whatsoever in the year since this build was first announced. So if you’re looking to grab a festive creation ahead of the holidays, this is a great option and the best value we’ve seen. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter features:

Build, play with and display a collectible missile-firing, bomb-dropping LEGO Star Wars Resistance Y-wing advanced starship model, featuring a new color scheme as seen in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie!

