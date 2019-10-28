Target offers free $10 gift card on select LEGO orders: Star Wars, Creator, more

- Oct. 28th 2019 1:18 pm ET

0

Target has kicked off its latest promotion and is now offering a free $10 Gift Card when spending $50 or more on LEGO sets. REDcard members can save an additional 5%. There are a variety of eligible sets here, so while it’s hard to go wrong, one standout is the LEGO Star Wars Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter at $55.99 shipped. On top of the extra $10 in credit you’ll get here, this kit usually sells for $70. So today’s offer saves you effectively 35% and marks the best value we’ve seen. This 578-piece set measures 17-inches long, includes five different figures, and is one of the newest Star Wars releases. Learn more in our hands-on review. Shop all of Target’s LEGO offerings here and head below for more.

Be sure to browse the rest of Target’s select LEGO kits that are eligible for the free $10 gift card. Another notable set is the LEGO Creator Winter Village Fire Station at $99.99. While still full price, we haven’t seen any price cuts whatsoever in the year since this build was first announced. So if you’re looking to grab a festive creation ahead of the holidays, this is a great option and the best value we’ve seen. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter features:

Build, play with and display a collectible missile-firing, bomb-dropping LEGO Star Wars Resistance Y-wing advanced starship model, featuring a new color scheme as seen in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go