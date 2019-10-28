Microsoft’s Xbox All Access program debuted last year allowing gamers to have a lower cost-of-entry solution to the company’s consoles. Offering up easy monthly payments which included 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate and other benefits, this was Microsoft’s solution for those who couldn’t drop $500 at once on the One X. Now, however, Microsoft has revamped Xbox All Access to include an all-new upgrade option to Project Scarlett, sometime during the 2020 holiday season. But, what all does this include and how do you take advantage of it? Keep reading to find out more.

Nomad Base Station

Xbox All Access now includes a Project Scarlett upgrade

While Xbox All Access was a fantastic program when it launched, today’s update gives it even more benefits. Not only can you get a One X, 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, and a controller with All Access at one low monthly rate, but now, gamers have an option to upgrade to Project Scarlett in the 2020 holiday season.

Those who opt for the Xbox One X on All Access will be able to upgrade straight to Microsoft’s next-generation console after 12 payments. However, those who get the One S or One S All-Digital Edition will have to pay an upgrade fee, of which is yet to be detailed by Microsoft.

This gives our first major hint at Project Scarlett pricing

While we haven’t had many details on Xbox’s Project Scarlett outside of the few things noted in the official announcement, this gives our first glimpse as to what pricing could be. Considering the One X is $499 right now MSRP, and All Access with the console gives a direct path to Project Scarlett without an upgrade fee, that tells us that Microsoft’s latest will also cost the same (most likely). Of course, there’s no direct confirmation of this yet, but it’s a pretty good guess.

Xbox continues to be the most powerful console around

While the PlayStation 4 Pro does offer some nice benefits, it’s nothing like what Microsoft is doing with the One X. The One X is currently the only console with Dolby Vision HDR support and continues to be the most powerful console available. This means that those who get the One X on All Access and upgrade to Project Scarlett in the 2020 holiday season will most likely get the most powerful console of the decade.

Xbox All Access pricing and plan availability

Opting for the Xbox One S All-Digital will run you $19.99 per month for 24 months, the One S will be $22.99 per month for 24 months, and the One X will come in at $30.99 per month for 24 months. However, the One S/All-Digital will have an 18-month console upgrade option. The One X? It has a 12-month option which allows you to get the Project Scarlett console without paying any additional fees.

You can visit your local Microsoft Store to enroll in All Access, or Amazon with more retailers coming soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!