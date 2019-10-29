Most would agree that when it comes to online shopping, Amazon is king. One area that the company has lagged behind its competitors though is grocery delivery. While there are probably loads of reasons why it has been difficult to pull this off, pressure from Walmart and other competitors is likely part of why the company has ditched its previously-required $15 monthly subscription fee for Prime members.

Amazon Fresh: Yet another Prime member perk

Despite the fact that an annual Prime subscription is already an incredible value, the company has unveiled that it will now bundle Amazon Fresh too. This joins the ranks of 1-day shipping, video and music streaming, no upfront cost clothing try-ons, and so much more. This does not mean that groceries will actually be free, but rather that Amazon will no longer charge $14.99/month in addition to what a Prime subscription runs.

As is the case with many other grocery delivery services, Amazon Fresh does have a minimum check out requirement for shipments. While the dollar amount does fluctuate in some cities, it is generally around $35 which is spot on with what many others expect.

Availability

Those who are already on the Amazon Fresh bandwagon will immediately see the benefits of today’s decision, with a monthly subscription fee no longer being charged. Those inspired by the move to start using Amazon Fresh will need to request an invite to the service as the company claims it is high demand.

There’s no official word on how long it will take Amazon to get caught up with demand or just how backlogged the service is. While anyone should be able to request an invite, Amazon Fresh’s current availability is limited to about 2,000 cities. This means it has quite a bit of growing to do before it is truly available to the masses.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s unfortunate that I have yet to live in an area where Amazon Fresh is readily available. If it were available, I would have happily paid $15 a month. Having the ability to shop and receive grocery deliveries in the same manner as standard ones would reduce a lot of the friction associated with grocery shopping.

By eliminating the Amazon Fresh monthly fee, the online retail giant has further raised grocery delivery stakes, potentially pushing Walmart to reconsider the subscription fees associated with its new InHome and Delivery Unlimited services. This seems likely since Amazon Prime offers so much more than just grocery delivery.

