Audio-Technica Wireless Headphones hit new Amazon all-time low at $81.50

Amazon offers the Audio-Technica TH-S700BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $81.74 shipped. As a comparison, these headphones regularly sell for $129 at Walmart and other retailers. Today’s deal is nearly $15 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Audio-Technica is known as one of the major players in this product category, delivering “clear, full-bodied audio reproduction” on this pair of Bluetooth headphones. You can count on up to six hours of playback on a full charge alongside the built-in amplifier and 40mm drivers. There’s also a fully-integrated microphone and playback controls within the headset, so you can easily answer calls, pause your music, and adjust volume when needed. Includes a four-foot cable as well, in case you were to run out of battery life and still want to enjoy your tunes. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
If you don’t mind going the wired route, consider Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at under $49. Of course, you’ll miss out on the wireless capabilities featured above, but there’s still Audio-Technica’s iconic sound and an overall similar design. It’s a big hit over at Amazon with over 1,200 customers leaving a 4.4/5 star rating.
Those looking for an upgraded experience will want to check out our mention yesterday on the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones. Now down to $220, you can save a large chunk of change from the regular $349 price tag.
Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones feature:
- Wireless listening via integrated Bluetooth (Bluetooth ver. 3.0 support) with less interference.
- Built-in headphone amplifier provides clear and accurate sound reproduction from wireless audio sign
- Just click multi-functional button to control music play and calls.
- Exclusive 40mm drivers deliver accurate response for all genres of music.
- Included detachable 4′ (1.2m) cable with smartphone control and microphone for calls.
