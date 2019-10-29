Audio-Technica Wireless Headphones hit new Amazon all-time low at $81.50

Amazon offers the Audio-Technica TH-S700BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $81.74 shipped. As a comparison, these headphones regularly sell for $129 at Walmart and other retailers. Today’s deal is nearly $15 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Audio-Technica is known as one of the major players in this product category, delivering “clear, full-bodied audio reproduction” on this pair of Bluetooth headphones. You can count on up to six hours of playback on a full charge alongside the built-in amplifier and 40mm drivers. There’s also a fully-integrated microphone and playback controls within the headset, so you can easily answer calls, pause your music, and adjust volume when needed. Includes a four-foot cable as well, in case you were to run out of battery life and still want to enjoy your tunes. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you don’t mind going the wired route, consider Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at under $49. Of course, you’ll miss out on the wireless capabilities featured above, but there’s still Audio-Technica’s iconic sound and an overall similar design. It’s a big hit over at Amazon with over 1,200 customers leaving a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those looking for an upgraded experience will want to check out our mention yesterday on the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones. Now down to $220, you can save a large chunk of change from the regular $349 price tag.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones feature:

Wireless listening via integrated Bluetooth (Bluetooth ver. 3.0 support) with less interference.

Built-in headphone amplifier provides clear and accurate sound reproduction from wireless audio sign

Just click multi-functional button to control music play and calls.

Exclusive 40mm drivers deliver accurate response for all genres of music.

Included detachable 4′ (1.2m) cable with smartphone control and microphone for calls.

