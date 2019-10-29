Save $60 on the Anker eufy RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum, now on sale for $200

- Oct. 29th 2019 12:33 pm ET

0

EufyHome (An Anker-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon currently offers its BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $260, today’s offer saves you 26% and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. The RoboVac 30 brings a 100-minute cleaning time, a 1500pa suction system, and more to an automated package for handling your home’s cleaning needs. Also included in today’s deal is over 13-feet of boundary strips, to help keep the robotic vacuum from straying too far from a designated cleaning area. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. 

Save some extra cash by taking the route of ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $140 when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’ll lose out on the enhanced suction system, boundary strip capabilities, and more, the main trade-off here is the more simplistic design. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, it’ll do the trick. 

And don’t forget that right now you can save $110 on the Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum, now down to a new low at $390.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anker

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go