Save $60 on the Anker eufy RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum, now on sale for $200

EufyHome (An Anker-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon currently offers its BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $260, today’s offer saves you 26% and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. The RoboVac 30 brings a 100-minute cleaning time, a 1500pa suction system, and more to an automated package for handling your home’s cleaning needs. Also included in today’s deal is over 13-feet of boundary strips, to help keep the robotic vacuum from straying too far from a designated cleaning area. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Save some extra cash by taking the route of ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $140 when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’ll lose out on the enhanced suction system, boundary strip capabilities, and more, the main trade-off here is the more simplistic design. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, it’ll do the trick.

And don’t forget that right now you can save $110 on the Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum, now down to a new low at $390.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. RoboVac takes on dust-busting around your home so you don’t have to. Multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling ensure an effortless, thorough clean while you relax.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!