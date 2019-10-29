Bluetooth speakers are all over the place these days, but often they’re uninspired and very utilitarian. Fluance, based in Canada, is offering something different with their Fi20 Bluetooth Speaker. This 360 degree speaker packs a beautiful design with up to 24 hours of playback. Check out the video below for more details.

We were impressed with the last speakers we checked out from Fluance, the Ai40’s. They offer some incredible sound and features for their price point. So we were excited to check another offering from Fluance. The Fi20 comes in the lucky bamboo color we have here, as well as natural walnut or black ash. All three colors are available for $119 on Amazon.

Out of the box

While Fluance has an incredible attention to audio detail, their packaging is pretty function-focused. Which is fine! If anything, it means that you don’t have a box inside of a box that you need to open and recycle or throw away. In the box of the Fi20, you’ll find a quick start guide and a charging cable.

Features

Right out of the box though, I was struck by the design of the Fi20. I think it’s stunning. It’s pretty unique compared to most Bluetooth speakers that I’ve seen. The wood construction has a premium look and feel to it, which comes matched with the leather carry handle attached to the back.

Fluance Fi20: Video

To control the speaker, there are touch buttons on the top of the speaker. Occasionally, I had a bit of trouble getting them to actuate, but I found that if I make sure to raise my finger quite a ways above the button before pressing it back down it worked well.

Another design feature that makes the Fi20 feel like a premium speaker is the light that illuminates the dispersion lens and can be turned off or on.

Instead of a forward facing driver, the Fi20 uses an up-facing speaker to deliver omni-directional audio. The driver bounces off of the top of the dispersion lens to evenly spread out audio over the listening area. Because of this, the Fi20 delivers an even sound around the entire room. And with its beautiful design, you won’t mind having it in the center of a group.

Battery life on the Fi20 is up to an impressive 24 hours. This should be plenty of playback time to survive many scenarios. For playback options, obviously the main input is meant to be Bluetooth. Fluance’s Fi20 also has a 3.5 mm jack to allow input from most audio sources.

So how does it sound?

From the 3-inch linen fiber driver and 15-watt Class D amplifier, the Fi20 delivers a frequency response from 70 hz to 20,000 hz. In use, the Fi20 sounds like it keeps a pretty flat EQ profile. This means that the bass and treble aren’t overly boosted – in fact they could probably use a bit more.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Fluance Fi20 is a beautiful Bluetooth speaker that will power your get together literally all day. For $119, the 360 degree audio makes it a great addition to a party, though the mainly flat sound might leave some bass addicts wanting more. This isn’t a critical listening or booty-bumping speaker but it’s great for backyard get-togethers, picnics or beach days.

