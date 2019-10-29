An all-time low awaits on LEGO’s UCS Y-Wing at $150 (25% off), more from $5

Update: Now available at Amazon as well for $149.99.

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200 like you’ll find direct from LEGO as well as Amazon and Target, that’s good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and matches the all-time low. Comprised of 1,967 pieces, this Ultimate Collectors Series set includes a Gold Leader Y-Wing pilot minifigure and an R2-BHD astromech droid. It packs a surprising amount of detail into the over two-feet long model and looks fantastic on display. I personally own this build and can certainly recommend it for both Star Wars and LEGO fans alike. Find more LEGO deals below from $5.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget that Target currently offers a free $10 gift card when you buy select LEGO kits including Star Wars, Creator, and more. Or you can assemble LEGO’s 3,100-piece Welcome to Apocalypseburg kit at $80 off.

LEGO Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter features:

Own part of Star Wars history with the Y-Wing Star fighter. This LEGO Star Wars ultimate collector series 6253568 has an amazing level of detail, including an opening mini figure cockpit for the included gold leader mini figure, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the r2-bhd astromech droid

