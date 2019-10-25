Score a new low on LEGO’s 3,100-piece Welcome to Apocalypseburg kit at $80 off

Walmart currently offers the LEGO Welcome to Apocalypseburg! kit for $219.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is $15 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. This 3,100-piece kit stacks up to 20-inches tall and assembles a post-apocalyptic creation centered around a deteriorating statue of liberty. There are a variety of internal rooms in the massive model, including a coffee shop, tattoo parlor, and more. It also packs 12 minifigures to fill the Mad Max-inspired city. I personally own this set, and can certainly recommend. Dive into our announcement coverage for more details.

LEGO Welcome to Apocalypseburg features:

Enjoy an epic 360-degree play experience—and prepare for an alien invasion—with THE LEGO MOVIE 2 70840 Welcome to Apocalypseburg! buildable set. With over 3,000 pieces, it presents an awesome challenge even for master builders. This THE LEGO MOVIE 2 playset features a section of the Statue of Liberty with a chill-out room in the head, café, Scribble Cop’s office with a chair-kicking function, armory, barber’s/tattoo parlor, Lucy’s hideout, Fuse’s workshop, rooftop diner, gym, spa, lookout platforms and loads more!

