Today we’re looking ahead to Whole Foods and its annual Black Friday sale. While Amazon, Walmart, and others will be significant players throughout Thanksgiving week, we can expect Whole Foods to offer some notable discounts as well. You can expect Amazon’s brick and mortar grocery store to chime-in with Alexa devices price drops and an exclusive $10 off coupon ahead of Black Friday shopping. Head below for everything we know about Whole Foods Black Friday sales and more.

When is Black Friday at Whole Foods?

Black Friday falls later this year than in recent memory, dropping back to November 29th, 2019.

Will Whole Foods be open on Thanksgiving?

Not likely. In the past Whole Foods has been more limited on its Thanksgiving hours, and given recent developments with worker’s rights at Amazon, it wouldn’t surprise us to see them closed. If Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving, it will be for just a few hours in the morning.

When will the Black Friday ad be released?

We expect Whole Foods to drop its Black Friday plans sometime around mid-November. In recent years, this has come roughly 7-10 days following Amazon’s Black Friday unveil. We expect the same in 2019.

How to save at Whole Foods on Black Friday

You’ll want to have a Prime membership to cash in on the best Black Friday deals. In the past, that’s included 10% off popular items throughout Thanksgiving week. Prime Day 2019 delivered an exclusive $10 off coupon for Prime members to use at Amazon, but only after visiting a Whole Foods location first.

Will there be Whole Foods Doorbusters?

Perhaps, but that’s not clear at this time. Two years ago, Whole Foods offered notable deals on Amazon’s first-party devices with dedicated stands right at the front of the store. That went away last year. Outside of that, any Whole Foods Black Friday deals are probably going to be limited to select groceries.

What will be on sale?

Food, home goods, and other groceries are likely to be the main focus of this year’s Whole Foods Black Friday sale. Look for additional deals to be available in conjunction with Amazon offers, as well.

