Get a $10 credit for Prime Day when you spend $10 or more at Whole Foods

Prime Day is under two weeks away, but the deals are already starting to roll in. As we told you last week, Amazon is now offering a $10 credit for Prime Day when you spend $10 or more at Whole Foods. Prime members can hit up their local store now between Prime Day and then receive the credit prior to Amazon’s July blowout. We expected that Whole Foods would play a role in this month’s big sale and now that’s come to fruition. This is a great way to grab some extra credit prior to the summer’s biggest shopping event. Note: must be redeemed on Prime Day. Full terms and conditions can be found on this landing page or just below.

Terms and conditions:

In-store: Make a single qualifying purchase of at least $10 at a U.S. Whole Foods Market store and scan the Prime Code or use their linked mobile number at checkout; or

Online: Place a qualifying U.S. Whole Foods Market order of at least $10 on Prime Now delivered or picked up by 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 16, 2019. Products purchased on Prime Now must be sold by Whole Foods Market (look for “sold by Whole Foods Market” on the product detail page).

Taxes, tips, alcohol, stamps, gift cards, regulatory fees, and delivery fees do not apply when determining the $10 minimum spending amount at Whole Foods Market in-store or via Prime Now.

Credit is valid beginning 12:00 a.m. (PT) July 15, 2019 and expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 17, 2019.

You must be a Prime member at the time of purchase at Whole Foods Market or on Prime Now to qualify for this promotion and to redeem it on Prime Day.

You will receive an e-mail from Amazon confirming that the Credit has been added to your customer account. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the Credit.

Credit not valid for alcohol, Amazon Gift Cards, subscriptions, tax, and shipping.

Offer limited to one per customer and account.

Items purchased online must be shipped at the same speed to a single address.

Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.

Credit discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.

If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.

Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.

If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market reserve the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

