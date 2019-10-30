Amazon classic TV series box set sale from $40: Batman, Full House, ER, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select complete TV series. Everything in the sale ships free and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the classic Batman: Complete Television Series on Blu-ray for $45.99 shipped. Originally $90, it slid down to $77 back in March and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This set includes all 120 broadcast episodes, The Adam West scrapbook, complete episode guide and “over 3 hours of all new extras.” The vintage-style box cover will also look great in the man cave or among your other classic paraphernalia collectables. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more box set deals including Fringe, Full House, Mike & Molly, ER and more starting from $40 shipped.

However, if digital films are more your thing, Apple’s annual Halloween movie sale is now live from $5, and you’ll find even more right here. And if you’re looking for a new display to watch all your new movies on, TCL’s QLED 55-inch Roku TV hit a new low of $510 and you’ll find even more right here from $423.

Batman: Complete Television Series on Blu-ray:

TV’s iconic Dynamic Duo has been captured, along with a legion of abominable archenemies in a POW-erful numbered limited-edition collection. Featuring ALL 120 original broadcast episodes, ever popular guest stars like Julie Newmar and Cesar Romero, The Adam West Scrapbook, complete episode guide — and exploding with over 3 hours of all new extras

