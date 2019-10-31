Following yesterday’s Costco Black Friday ad drop, today we’re getting yet another early look at what to expect from the holiday shopping season via Belk. Headlined by hundreds of doorbusters on everything from tech and toys to home goods, clothing, and more, this sale will be offering up deals on pretty much anything you can think of. Head below for a closer look at what to expect this holiday shopping season from the Black Friday ad.

Belk Black Friday ad packs hundreds of doorbusters

This year, Belk’s Black Friday ad highlights many of the retailer’s upcoming doorbuster deals. The retailer will be open briefly on Thanksgiving Day starting at 4 pm before fully opening welcoming the Black Friday festivities at 6 am on November 29th. Some highlights include the third-generation Echo Dot at $22, a $200 PS4 console bundle, $40 suitcases sets, and even an $80 RCA TV.

Unfortunately, it looks like Belk could stick to home goods and the like, as many of its other tech-centered promotions aren’t anywhere close to what we’d expect from the biggest shopping event of the year. For instance, the Google Nest Hub will be down to $79, though we’ve seen it well below $60 on a handful of occasions already this year. Ring Video Doorbell 2 is another one that’s doesn’t quite measure up at $139. For comparison, we’ve been tracking recent price drops in the $125 range lately.

Other tech doorbusters fall to waterproof Bluetooth speakers and action cameras at $20, true wireless earbuds for $10, and various smartwatches. One notable sale will offer one of the first price drops on Arcade1Up’s new Pac-Man Countercade. According to the ad, it’ll be down to $180 in Belk’s Black Friday sale.

Elsewhere in the catalog, you’re looking at a massive selection of home goods, kitchenware, and clothing. There’s everything from $15 griddles, crock pots, and deep fryers to deeply discounted vacuums, winter jackets, and shoes.

Belk will also be dishing plenty of toy discounts apparently in its Black Friday ad. You’ll be able to find many of 2019’s top brands like LEGO, L.O.L Surprise, Hot Wheels, Barbie, and more here. So if you’ll be stopping in to get something else, there’s also plenty of choose from for gifting to the youngsters in your life.

Other notable Black Friday deals at Belk include:

