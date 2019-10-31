Amazon is offering the Bosch 10-inch Jobsite Table Saw (4100-10) for $451.80 shipped. That’s $147 off the typical rate, a $77 savings compared to what Home Depot is charging, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $45. Whether you’re already a crafty person or are currently aspiring to become one, this table saw will make an excellent addition to your workshop. As its name implies, this offering features a 10-inch blade which should be large enough for most tasks. It runs at up to 3,650 RPM, providing “the power required for ripping, rip cutting, and cross cutting fine and rough carpentry materials.” More than 500 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t have a lot of space for a table saw, consider WORX’s 4.5-inch Compact Circular for $50. This small, but powerful option is quite portable and should come in handy for small and simple cuts. With over 1,150 reviews so far, this saw is rated 4.2/5 stars.

While we’re talking shop, you should be aware that we’ve come across several notable tool-related deals today. First off, Hitachi’s 2-tool Cordless Combo is down to $99 (Reg. $159), next up we’ve got Makita’s neodymium Bit Holder available for under $3.50 (Save 45%), and lastly ORIA’s 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit has fallen to $21.50 (35% off).

Bosch 10-inch Jobsite Table Saw features:

Powerful: 10 in. Worksite band saw: features 15 amp circular saw that delivers 4.0 max HP and 3,650 RPM for the power required for ripping, rip cutting, and cross cutting fine and rough carpentry materials

Saves space: large cast aluminum top provides increased work space and material support with a 25 in. Ripping capacity to cover all typical jobsite rip cutting widths

Protection: Smart guard system contains riving knife and Anti-Kickback pawls provide protection, while the guard assembly provides a barrier to help prevent blade contact while allowing an Unobstructed view of the cut

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!