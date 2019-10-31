Under $3.50 snags Makita’s neodymium Insert Bit Holder (Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the Makita Impact Gold Ultra-Magnetic Insert Bit Holder (B-35097) for $3.37 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off the typical rate there and is within 38 cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Makita’s bit holder aims to boost project efficiency thanks to its use of a neodymium magnet. This is able to keep screws snugly in place with “twice the strength” you’d typically find in competing products. Rated 4/5 stars.

With such a low price on the featured deal, it’s near impossible to find an alternative with a lower cost. That being said, Makita’s 3-piece Power Bit Set is down to $4. Each bit is double-ended, allowing you to carry two tips in one and cut down on the heft of your next project. Bit varieties include Philips, TORX, and square.

If you’re in need of a new tool combo, Amazon has taken $60 off Hitachi’s 2-piece kit. An impact driver, hammer drill, two batteries, a charger, Phillips bit, and carrying bag are included. Both tools feature a lifetime warranty.

Makita Ultra-Magnetic Insert Bit Holder features:

Rare earth neodymium magnet is 2x stronger than magnets in standard insert bit holders

Xtreme torsion Technology is engineered to allow the torsion section of the bit holder to flex under load, taking pressure off of the bit tip for increased durability in high torque applications

Two piece design is engineered to allow the torsion technology to fully activate

High quality steel engineered for use with impact drivers

Designed exclusively for high torque impact drivers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!