Repair it all with an 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit for $21.50 (35% off)

- Oct. 31st 2019 4:28 pm ET

0

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $21.44 Prime shipped when the code XHNCYEZBH is used at checkout. This is 35% off its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. In this toolkit you’ll find a multi-piece precision screwdriving set, several pairs of tweezers, some pry tools, and more. I’ve got a similar kit from ORIA personally and absolutely love it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another great kit that would save you a few bucks would be the Nanch Small Precision Screwdriver Set for $20 Prime shipped. The main drawback here is that you won’t be getting any of the tweezers or pry tools.

For those who want something a bit smaller and more affordable, this 47-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit is just $17 Prime shipped. Offering up a selection of precision screwdriving bits and a pair of tweezers, it’s the perfect balance between the two setups.

For $3.50, you can also grab Makita’s neyodynium insert to keep your screws in place while building things. Also, check out Hitachi’s 2-tool combo kit for $60 off at Amazon.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set : 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc. High Quality & Well Perform : These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time. The non-slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Best PC Gaming Deals ORIA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide