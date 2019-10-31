Repair it all with an 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit for $21.50 (35% off)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $21.44 Prime shipped when the code XHNCYEZBH is used at checkout. This is 35% off its regular rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. In this toolkit you’ll find a multi-piece precision screwdriving set, several pairs of tweezers, some pry tools, and more. I’ve got a similar kit from ORIA personally and absolutely love it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another great kit that would save you a few bucks would be the Nanch Small Precision Screwdriver Set for $20 Prime shipped. The main drawback here is that you won’t be getting any of the tweezers or pry tools.

For those who want something a bit smaller and more affordable, this 47-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit is just $17 Prime shipped. Offering up a selection of precision screwdriving bits and a pair of tweezers, it’s the perfect balance between the two setups.

For $3.50, you can also grab Makita’s neyodynium insert to keep your screws in place while building things. Also, check out Hitachi’s 2-tool combo kit for $60 off at Amazon.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set : 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc. High Quality & Well Perform : These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time. The non-slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top.

