Let eufy’s Alexa-ready RoboVac 35C clean the house for you: $180 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Amazon, Home Depot and Walmart, today’s deal is $40 below our previous mention and the best price we can find. Compatible with all of your favorite virtual assistants and including smartphone control, it’s about time you let a robot do the cleaning for you if you’re not already. This model can run for up to 100 minutes and will automatically return itself to the included charging dock when it gets tired. It also comes with a series of accessories like boundary strips to focus your new robot’s cleaning power to one area. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At $180, there aren’t very many options out there for less you would actually want to own. Although, the regularly $160 ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vac does have a $20 on-page coupon right now, bring your total down to $140 shipped. There’s no virtual assistant support here, but it will certainly keep your floors clean without you having to do anything. Also, you’ll need an Echo Dot, or something along those lines, to use the assistant features on today’s lead deal anyway.

Prefer a more traditional vac instead? The Dyson V7 Motorhead Pro Stick Vacuum is still under $200 (Reg. $400) and you’ll find even more home goods deals right here.

eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Convenient Cleaning: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85” body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean in the shortest amount of time.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction that’s no louder than a microwave.

