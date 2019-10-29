Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering the V7 Motorhead Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.74 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $200 off what Dyson is charging elsewhere and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $120. For further comparison, the non-Pro model fetches $299 at Amazon, slashing $99 off what you’d spend on an option that’s intended for… amateurs. This Dyson offering is powerful and made with all floor types in mind. Users can expect 30-minute battery life when in standard mode and six when on max power, which is perfect for quickly knocking out abnormally tough tasks. I bought my first Dyson vacuum a few months back to replace a failed Oreck and have not been disappointed. It’s so nice to be able to leave the cord behind without losing out on suction. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Reduce expense when opting for Hoover’s Linx Signature Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Currently priced at $129, this model may not carry the Dyson name, but has managed to receive a 4.1/5 star rating from more than 925 Amazon shoppers.

If you’d rather let a robot do the vacuuming, check out the $60 discount we found on Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum. It can tidy up floors for 100 minutes on a single charge, making it a quite capable unit.

Oh, and while we’re talking about Dyson, the company has been hard at work releasing new products. It recently unveiled a smart lamp with USB-C charging and updated Pure Cool + Hot all-in-ones that set their sights on eliminating formaldehyde.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Pro features:

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Pro cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Motorhead Pro cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction.

