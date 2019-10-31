Roku’s 4K HDR Streaming Stick+ is down to its second-best price in 2019 at $49

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR Media Player for $49 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally $60, today’s offer is good for an over 18% discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the 2019 low. Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is your ticket to enjoying 4K HDR content from Hulu, Netflix, and now even Apple TV. Voice assistant integration allows you to pair the media player with your smart home and summon either Alexa or Assistant to pull up favorite shows or adjust playback settings. Over 4,700 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

For comparison, right now you’ll pay $50 for Amazon’s best-seller Fire TV Stick 4K. This Alexa-driven alternative features similar 4K HDR playback, but without the wider range of integrations offered by the Roku Streaming Stick+.

If today’s lead deal doesn’t fit the bit for your streaming media player needs, right now we’re seeing Roku’s new Express HD at the Amazon all-time low of $24, as well as the refreshed Roku Ultra at $80. Or if you’re just in the market for an entirely new TV, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit highlight VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K UHD model at $260.

Roku Streaming Stick+ features:

Enjoy nonstop entertainment with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. Its wireless receiver provides a strong signal for smooth streaming in rooms far from the router, and it supports 4K resolutions for crisp, colorful pictures. Take this compact Roku Streaming Stick Plus with you on vacation for enjoying shows away from home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!