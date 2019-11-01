The official Dell Black Friday 2019 ad has now leaked, keeping with the tradition of its annual November 1st release. This year’s flier details notable discounts are starting today on PCs, smart home accessories, and much more. Dell will also be running its usual selection of doorbusters and more throughout Thanksgiving week in the lead up to Black Friday. Specifically, Dell will be offering timed sales that are sure to be popular on November 29th, with a new selection of offers rolling out every few hours. You can check out the Dell Black Friday ad and more down below.

Dell Black Friday ad reveals rotating doorbusters and more

Dell will be kicking off its Black Friday promotion today, November 1st, with various deals. Of course, the best prices will be saved for Black Friday proper later this month. Dell is offering free delivery across the board and extended returns for this year’s big shopping event.

This year’s Dell Black Friday ad details an expansive doorbuster offering starting on Thanksgiving Day at 10 AM. Every few hours, a handful of new deals will pop up with limited inventory. This all gets started on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, and continues into the weekend.

Gaming PCs, monitors, accessories and more highlight this year’s sale

Of course, Dell will be the home to aggressive discounts on its PCs and laptops, but we’ll also be getting notable price drops on monitors, accessories, and more. Dell will also be the spot for a variety of smart home deals from Google Nest and Amazon.

Amongst our top pick is the first generation Google Home Mini for $19, which is right at the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Alongside that, Amazon’s 3rd generation Echo Dot will be $22 (Reg. $50), which is in-line with what we saw from today’s earlier Kohl’s ad leak.

Other notable deals include:

Dell Black Friday ad

Source: BestBlackFriday

