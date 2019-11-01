Dyson’s Multi-Floor Bagless Upright Vac is up to $200 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy, it goes for between $274 and $385 at Amazon and Walmart. While it might not be the newest model out there, it will certainly get the job done and is definitely worth a closer look at up to $200 off. Along with its reusable filter, standout features on this model include multi-floor cleaning, bagless operation and a 13.3-inch cleaning path. You’ll find combination and stair tools, plus a holster included as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

As expected, even at $200 off, you’re still dropping a decent amount of cash for the Dyson branding. But if you can look past that, go save another $100 with the Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner. Generally speaking, it has many of the same features as today’s lead deal, including a washable filter, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,400 Amazon customers.

Otherwise just grab a simple Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vac for $30 or check out our most recent robot vacuum offers. You’ll also want hit up our Home Goods Guide for more, today’s Amazon Home Holiday Book and this multi-cooker/air fryer sale.

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum:

Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home. Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction.

