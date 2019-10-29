Insignia’s 8-Quart Multi-Cooker feeds the whole family for $40 (Reg. $80+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up at over $100 on Best Buy, the best Amazon third-party sellers have it sitting between $53 and $80 with today’s deal being the best we can find. It also matching our previous Labor Day mention. While it might not carry the same brand recognition as the popular Instant Pots, this is a whole lot of cooker for $40. Along with the 8-quart capacity, it features 12 preset cooking modes, heat-resistant handles, delay timer, a dishwasher-safe pot, and a keep warm function to maintain serving temperature. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

As mentioned above, it might not have all the bells and whistles the Instant Pot cookers carry, but it is also drastically less expensive. The most basic 8-quart Instant Pot is currently listed at $100, for comparison. Even the miniature 3-quart Instant Pot is $20 more than today’s lead deal. However, you could save some cash with a simple slow cooker instead. Crock-Pot’s Cook & Carry 6-Quart Oval Slow Cooker certainly won’t feature as many cooking modes, but it will get the dinner cooked for just $27 shipped.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware and household essentials. Amazon’s Gold Box has a great deal on the Omega juicer today while Home Depot is offering tankless water heaters and more from $65 for today only.

Insignia- 8-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

