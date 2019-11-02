Enjoy Audible’s Gold audiobook subscription for under $7 a month (Reg. $15)

Amazon is currently offering new Audible subscribers their first 3-months at $6.95 per month. Normally $14.95 a month, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically outside of a drop to $5 a month for Prime members. Do keep in mind that your subscription will renew at the $14.95 per month price after the first three months. Audible Gold offers subscribers one audiobook and two Audible originals each month you have the subscription active. Best of all, your additions will become a permanent part of your library. Plus, if there’s an audiobook that you just aren’t a huge fan of, Audible will swap it at no cost. Want to learn more about Audible? Check out our guide which lays it all out for you.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer available from November 1, 2019 12:00AM PT until December 31, 2019 at 11:59PM PT. Offer is valid only for new customers of Audible.com (http://audible.com/). Offer applies only to an Audible Gold monthly membership sold by audible.com. For the first 3 months of your Audible membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $6.95/mo. After the first 3 months, your Audible membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $14.95/mo.) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. Offer limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

