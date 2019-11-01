Save nearly $60 on a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited to keep the kids busy

Amazon is offering 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited service for $41.40 to its Prime members, and $59.40 for non-Prime members. Regularly up to $99 per year for non-Prime members, this beats our last mention by nearly $10 and is the best we’ve tracked. FreeTime Unlimited gives parents the ability to allow their children unfettered access to Amazon’s plethora of child-friendly content. You’ll find kind-friendly books, TV shows, apps, and games on FreeTime Unlimited. Learn more in our previous coverage of Amazon’s kid-friendly service.

Amazon is still offering its Fire HD 10 in refurbished condition for $100, which would be a great way to take advantage of your new FreeTime Unlimited subscription. Or, opt for one of Amazon’s Echo devices which are on sale from just $30 as a start to early Black Friday shopping.

The online shopping giant has also detailed information on its Toy List as well as Active Lifestyle, Fashion, Electronics, and Home Holiday Gift Guides. All of this and more has started because the Countdown to Black Friday has officially begun.

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

