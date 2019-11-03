Acer’s Chromebook 11 N7 is perfect for students and more at $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 for $149.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the next best price at B&H by $39, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Housed within the 11.6-inch form-factor of this Acer Chromebook you’ll find 32GB eMMC of storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just under 3-pounds despite rocking military-grade durability and a spill resistant keyboard. You’re also looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge and in terms of ports, there’s dual USB 3.0, HDMI, SD, and more. Ratings are light, but other Acer Chromebook are well-reviewed. Learn more in our hands-on review.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additonal padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

Right now we’re also seeing some other Chromebook deals, including $220 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 which is on sale for $600. Or on the more affordable side, Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook R 11 down to $210.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 features:

The 11.6″ Chromebook 11 N7 from Acer is designed with a user-friendly interface that offers a computing experience that’s enhanced by the internet. The system is powered by a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor. It also has 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage.

