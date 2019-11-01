A 25% discount brings Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook R 11 down to $210 at Amazon

Amazon offers the Acer Chromebook R 11 4GB/32GB/1.6Ghz 11.6-inch Convertible Laptop for $209.99 shipped. Normally selling for $279 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention from July, and comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. This Chromebook features a unique 2-in-1 design that allows you to convert it from being a typical laptop into a tablet. There’s 32GB of onboard storage as well as 4GB of RAM, plus you’ll also find a built-in SD card slot, a USB 3.0 port, and HDMI output, as well as up to 10 hours of battery life and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. More below.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additonal padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

In the market for a higher-end alternative? Right now you can save $220 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 which is on sale for $600.

Acer Chromebook R 11 features:

The white 11.6″ 32GB Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook R 11 from Acer is a portable system featuring a 2-in-1 design that utilizes a 360° hinge, which lets you fold the display around for multiple viewing modes. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3150 quad-core processor, 4GB of DDR3L RAM, and 32GB of integrated eMMC storage.

