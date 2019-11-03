Apple Watch Series 4 is $100 off for a limited time, including Nike+ models

- Nov. 3rd 2019 12:42 pm ET

Macy’s is taking $100 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models, including Nike+, with deals from $299 shipped. Today’s deal is double the discount you’ll find at Amazon and other retailers. It’s also right in line with our previous mentions. We’ve rarely seen Nike+ Series 4 models on sale in 2019, so be sure to jump on this deal today. We’re expecting these offers to sell out quickly. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than its predecessors and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Check out the entire sale right here.

Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Series 4 Apple Watch bands for various styles from $5. This is a great way to skip the pricier first-party options from Apple and leverage your savings from today even further.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

