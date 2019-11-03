LEGO’s new Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar drops to $30 (New low, Reg. $40)

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar Set for $29.97 with free shipping on orders over $35 or no-cost in-store pickup. Down from $40, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. With this calendar having sold out at Amazon, time is running out to grab a copy of this kit ahead of the holiday season. And with less than a month until the countdown begins, picking up LEGO’s latest advent calendars now will have you prepared for all of the brick-built festivities down the road. This 280-piece kit includes 24 miniature builds or minifigures and offers a festive spin on a galaxy far, far away. Learn more in our announcement coverage and check out our hands-on look at last year’s for more details on what to expect.

For more LEGO holiday action, Amazon has you covered with the Penguin Holiday Ornament at $16. This will let you add a brick-built ornament to your tree. Or if you’re just looking for some creations to get your LEGO city ready for winter, the Christmas Train Ride kit will only set you back $10.

Or be sure to check out the newly-announced 1,500-piece Winter Village Gingerbread House kit.

LEGO Star Wars 2019 Advent Calendar features:

Celebrate the Christmas countdown with the 75245 LEGO® Star Wars™ kids’ Advent Calendar 2019. Behind each door is a LEGO brick character, starship, vehicle or other themed collectibles, plus 2 exclusive, Christmas-themed LEGO figures. When all the doors have been opened, there’s even a foldout playmat with colorful Ahch-To Island scene for kids to play out epic Star Wars adventures. This great Christmas gift idea is a fun way to get fans of all ages excited about the holidays.

