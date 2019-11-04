Apple’s prev-gen. 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac is down to $1,039 (Orig. $1,499)

Trusted Apple seller Expercom’s official Amazon storefront offers the previous generation Apple 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac etina 4K display and 1TB of storage. That makes it a more than capable machine for content creators, editing photos, and more. You’ll also get dual Thunderbolt 3, four USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet ports.
Now a perfect way to cash in some of that the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup.
Those looking for a more portable way to get work done in the macOS ecosystem can also lock-in a notable deal on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, which is now matching the all-time low at $199 off. Or if you’d prefer, Apple 10.2-inch iPad is on sale from $299, as well as iPad Pro starting at $650.
Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:
- 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
- 8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Hard Drive
- 21.5″ 4096 x 2304 IPS Retina 4K Display
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 Graphics Card (2GB)
- UHS-II SDXC Card Reader
- Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port
- Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included
- macOS
