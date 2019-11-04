Apple’s prev-gen. 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac is down to $1,039 (Orig. $1,499)

Trusted Apple seller Expercom’s official Amazon storefront offers the previous generation Apple 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.4GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,039 shipped. Having originally sold for $1,499, right now you’ll find the current generation version selling for $1,402 at Amazon. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and $231 below the best we’ve seen prior. Powered by a Core i5 3.4GHz processor, Apple’s 21.5-inch iMac packs a Retina 4K display and 1TB of storage. That makes it a more than capable machine for content creators, editing photos, and more. You’ll also get dual Thunderbolt 3, four USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Now a perfect way to cash in some of that the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup.

Those looking for a more portable way to get work done in the macOS ecosystem can also lock-in a notable deal on Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air, which is now matching the all-time low at $199 off. Or if you’d prefer, Apple 10.2-inch iPad is on sale from $299, as well as iPad Pro starting at $650.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 1TB Hard Drive

21.5″ 4096 x 2304 IPS Retina 4K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555 Graphics Card (2GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

macOS

