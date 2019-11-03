Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air is $199 off, matching the all-time low

- Nov. 3rd 2019 7:27 pm ET

$199 off
0

Amazon is currently taking $199.01 off all of Apple’s latest MacBook Airs. That brings the 128GB model down to $899.99 and the larger 256GB configuration to $1,099.99. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a match of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low price. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • OS: macOS Sierra (10.12)

