Levi’s recently launched a new collection with Star Wars that fans are just thrilled about. This line is also making its debut in perfect time for you to wear it to the new movie Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker that comes out December 20th. Inside the new Levi’s x Star Wars collection you will find an array of galaxy-inspired denim, jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, and accessories. Best of all, pricing starts at $22 and goes up to $148. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Levi’s Star Wars collection.

“When we found out that the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga was coming at the end of 2019, we bundled up our Jedi and headed to Lucasfilm looking for Droids,” said Jonathan Cheung, Senior Vice President of Design Innovation at Levi’s (and proud Star Wars Fan). He continues, “And here’s a barely known, fun fact : Luke Skywalker was wearing Levi’s the original trilogy – white Levi’s! Now it’s our turn to return the compliment with Vader, droids, Chewie and Leia.”

Star Wars Trucker Jackets

The Levi’s Trucker Jacket is one of the retailer’s top-sellers and it’s a classic piece that you can wear for years to come. The Levi’s X Star Wars Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket comes in two style options and are priced at $128. Both of the jackets are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they’re a great layering piece for the fall weather. The first style is an all black exterior with special Star Wars-inspired shanks and a back patch. However, the second style features more of the classic denim style with a large Star Wars design on the back and a front patch logo. Although I personally like the second style best, it’s currently sold out.

Star Wars Hoodie and T-Shirts

Another one of our favorite items from this collection is the Levi’s x Star Wars Graphic Pullover. This fleece features a galaxy-inspired print with a large logo on the front and arms. It also has a drawstring hood for added comfort. Plus, it’s very versatile to wear with jeans, joggers, shorts or khakis alike and it’s priced at $80.

However, the Levi’s Star Wars Longsleeve Graphic Tee is just $34 and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. On the front of this shirt is a picture of Darth Vader and down the sleeve it states I AM YOUR FATHER.

Which piece from this collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Levi’s x Justin Timberlake Collection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!