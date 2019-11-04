Give your Mac or PC a boost with Samsung’s QVO 2TB SSD at $200 (20% off)

- Nov. 4th 2019 1:08 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Samsung 860 QVO 2TB 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy and B&H. Normally selling for $250, today’s price drop saves you 20%, is $28 under the previous discount, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s SSD boasts up to 550MB/s sequential transfer speeds and utilizes V-NAND Flash Memory to offer 2TB of storage in a more affordable price point. Even though it is a more budget-conscious SSD, it features the same build quality as Samsung’s higher-end modelsRated 4.7/5 stars from 585 customers. More details below.

When we first covered Samsung’s newer SSD, we weren’t initially sold on its budget-friendly promise. But at nearly 25% off the original price tag, this drive is a compelling option for those in need of large amounts of SSD storage.

Alternatively, Kingston’s $32 240GB A400 SSD is a more affordable option for giving your computer a boost. It touts around 450MB/s transfer speeds, but if the 100MB/s difference between the Samsung model isn’t a huge deal, then the cash savings will surely be a solid tradeoff. I’ve been rocking this drive in a Mac mini for over a year now and have been more than satisfied with its performance thus far. 

Samsung 860 QVO 2TB SSD features:

Keep your files in one place with this 2.5-inch Samsung 2TB internal solid-state drive. Boasting read speeds of up to 550MB/sec., this solid-state drive improves system performance by reducing startup and file loading times. This Samsung internal solid-state drive accommodates large numbers of files and programs with its 2TB capacity.

