Satechi Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories on sale at new Amazon all-time lows

- Nov. 4th 2019 7:49 am ET

0

Satechi’s Amazon storefront is discounting several accessories today, including its USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter for $19.99. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With various devices, including iPhones and iPads, now lacking headphone ports, this is a sleek way to maintain USB-C connectivity while adding a 3.5mm jack to the mix. It features the usual sleek Satechi design with a Space Gray casing to match your device. The added USB-C port allows you to charge PD-capable devices at up to 89W. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more Satechi deals.

Next up is Satechi’s Slim Bluetooth Wireless Keypad Extension for Macs from $22.99. You’d typically pay $40 for each of these models, although the Silver and Space Gray variations only dropped to $29.99. This is another Amazon all-time low as well. Since your Mac likely didn’t ship with a numerical keypad, add Satechi’s wireless option in a matching colorway to quickly bring this functionality aboard. Offers an 18-key design, aluminum finish, and two weeks of battery life on a full charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other notable Satechi deals include:

The Satechi Aluminum Type-C to 3.5mm Audio Headphone Jack Adapter is your ultimate mobile companion device, with USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charging and audio control support for accessibility on-the-go. Uncompromising on both style and performance, its sleek brushed aluminum finish delivers clear audio along with powerful charging at the same time. Simply connect the Type-C adapter to your USB-C smartphone, tablet or laptop for media control that travels with you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Satechi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp