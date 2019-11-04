Satechi Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories on sale at new Amazon all-time lows

Satechi’s Amazon storefront is discounting several accessories today, including its USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter for $19.99. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With various devices, including iPhones and iPads, now lacking headphone ports, this is a sleek way to maintain USB-C connectivity while adding a 3.5mm jack to the mix. It features the usual sleek Satechi design with a Space Gray casing to match your device. The added USB-C port allows you to charge PD-capable devices at up to 89W. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more Satechi deals.

Next up is Satechi’s Slim Bluetooth Wireless Keypad Extension for Macs from $22.99. You’d typically pay $40 for each of these models, although the Silver and Space Gray variations only dropped to $29.99. This is another Amazon all-time low as well. Since your Mac likely didn’t ship with a numerical keypad, add Satechi’s wireless option in a matching colorway to quickly bring this functionality aboard. Offers an 18-key design, aluminum finish, and two weeks of battery life on a full charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Other notable Satechi deals include:

The Satechi Aluminum Type-C to 3.5mm Audio Headphone Jack Adapter is your ultimate mobile companion device, with USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charging and audio control support for accessibility on-the-go. Uncompromising on both style and performance, its sleek brushed aluminum finish delivers clear audio along with powerful charging at the same time. Simply connect the Type-C adapter to your USB-C smartphone, tablet or laptop for media control that travels with you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!