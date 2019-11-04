Sennheiser’s Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones drop to $184.50 (20% off)

- Nov. 4th 2019 2:27 pm ET

$230 $184.50
0

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones for $184.48 shipped. Normally selling for $230, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and is a new all-time low. Featuring the company’s NoiseGard Hybrid adaptive noise cancelling, Sennheiser’s PXC 550 headphones automatically adjust the level of sound-blocking based on how loud your surrounding environment is. As far as other notable inclusions, you’ll find up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge, NFC pairing, smart audio pause, a lightweight design, and more. With over 995 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead when you clip the on-page coupon. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality or unique noice cancellation as the option from Sennheiser, but that’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of the Marshall Major III Voice Headphones, which allow you to rock out for 60 hours at a time and summon Google Assistant, as well.

Sennheiser Noise Cancelling Headphones features:

Enjoy outstanding sound quality with this Sennheiser wireless headset. Its sleek fold-flat structure and NoiseGard noise-cancellation technology make it ideal for traveling, and its 30-hour battery life won’t leave you stranded without music. This lightweight Bluetooth Sennheiser wireless headset’s headband and ear cups are ergonomically designed for comfort during long listening sessions.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
sennheiser

