Sennheiser’s Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones drop to $184.50 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones for $184.48 shipped. Normally selling for $230, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and is a new all-time low. Featuring the company’s NoiseGard Hybrid adaptive noise cancelling, Sennheiser’s PXC 550 headphones automatically adjust the level of sound-blocking based on how loud your surrounding environment is. As far as other notable inclusions, you’ll find up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge, NFC pairing, smart audio pause, a lightweight design, and more. With over 995 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead when you clip the on-page coupon. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality or unique noice cancellation as the option from Sennheiser, but that’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of the Marshall Major III Voice Headphones, which allow you to rock out for 60 hours at a time and summon Google Assistant, as well.

Sennheiser Noise Cancelling Headphones features:

Enjoy outstanding sound quality with this Sennheiser wireless headset. Its sleek fold-flat structure and NoiseGard noise-cancellation technology make it ideal for traveling, and its 30-hour battery life won’t leave you stranded without music. This lightweight Bluetooth Sennheiser wireless headset’s headband and ear cups are ergonomically designed for comfort during long listening sessions.

