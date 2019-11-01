Save $500 on Alienware’s all-new Curved 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor, more

Dell is currently offering its Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $999.99 shipped. Having just been released in October, you’ll typically pay $1,500 for this monitor at Amazon. Today’s offer is the first price cut we’ve seen and subsequently an new all-time low. Headlined by its massive, curved 34-inch panel, this gaming monitor packs a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. Those specs allow Alienware’s latest to be the perfect battlestation upgrade for those looking to truly take their setups to the next level. I/O includes HDMI, DisplayPort, a USB 3.0 hub, and more. Since this monitor is just under a month old, reviews are still coming in here. Though for comparison, the previous generation model carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 400 customers. Head below for more and be sure to check out the rest of Dell’s early Black Friday promotions.

Alienware Curved 34-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Completely immerse yourself with a sweeping, 1900R curved display that takes you deeper into the game and a 21:9 aspect ratio that makes every vantage point epic. The curved screen maximizes your field of vision, reducing eye movement, so you can stay comfortably focused on the game longer. A 3440 X 1440 WQHD resolution display delivers sharp, crystal-clear graphics with 4.9 million pixels—1.79 times more detail than a WFHD display. So you’ll see every blade of grass, every glint of steel, every drop of sweat more vividly, intensely and richly than ever before.

