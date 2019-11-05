Bundle the Nest Hub Max with Google Home, Thermostat E, more from $239

BuyDig is currently offering a selection of Google/Nest Hub Max bundles with various other Google/Nest products from $239 shipped. Our favorite pick would be the Nest Hub Max with Google Home for $239 in both Chalk and Charcoal. Separately, the Nest Hub Max is $229 and Google Home is an additional $99, bringing your total savings here to nearly $90. The Nest Hub Max brings the features of the original Nest Hub to life in an all-new way with a larger design, built-in camera, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for even more bundles.

Nomad Base Station

Other Nest Hub Max bundles:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing two Nest IQ Outdoor Cameras with a 3-pack of Google WiFi at $259 off right now.

For those who are more in Amazon’s camp, the online shopping giant is currently discounting just about every single one of its smart home products from Echo Auto to Echo Dot with Clock, Show 5, and more from $30.

Nest Hub Max features:

Look up important info and get tasks done with this Bluetooth-compatible Google Nest Hub. The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!