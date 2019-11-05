Save 62% on TP-Link’s $15 Dual Outlet Alexa/Assistant Smart Plug at a new low

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $14.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Usually selling for closer to $40, like you’ll currently find at Amazon right now, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $7 and marks the best we’ve tracked overall to date. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 165 customers.

Compared to other entries in the Kasa smart home ecosystem, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. You’d pay $17 at Amazon right now for a single outlet smart plug, for instance. But if you can live without the TP-Link integration or branding, this best-selling smart plug carries a 4/5 star rating from over 2,900 customers and will run you $9 at Amazon.

In search of more ways to bolster your Alexa or Assistant-enabled setup? Swing by our Smart Home guide for even more deals, including $259 off a Nest IQ Camera bundle, Nest Hub at $58, and more.

TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control devices with voice commands using this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet. The included app lets users turn connected devices on and off using a smartphone and provides easy-to-use scheduling tools. Compatible with popular virtual assistants, this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet lets users control plugged-in devices with voice commands.

