Amazon’s Gold Box takes 50% off selection of Jack Ryan Kindle eBooks from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a collection of Jack Ryan Kindle eBooks. Each of the digital novels will set you back $4.99 and will become permanent additions to your library. One standout is on The Hunt for Red October which usually sells for $10 before today’s 50% price cut applies. That’s one of the first few notable discounts that we’ve tracked and is matching the all-time low at Amazon. If you can’t get enough of the Amazon Prime Video series staring John Krasinski, then diving into this novel or any of the other discounted eBooks today is a must. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,070 customers, just like practically all of the other titles on sale today. Shop the entire selection of discounts right here.

For more ways to expand your digital library, don’t forget that right now ComiXology is discounting a selection of Marvel 2099 graphic novels and more from $1. Or if you’re more into audio books, enjoy Audible’s Gold subscription for under $7 a month (Reg. $15).

The Hunt for Red October synopsis:

Somewhere under the freezing Atlantic, a Soviet sub commander has just made a fateful decision. The Red October is heading west. The Americans want her. The Russians want her back. The chase for the highly advanced nuclear submarine is on—and there’s only one man who can find her…

