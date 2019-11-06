Arcade1Up’s Final Fight Cabinet gets first price cut to $199 (Reg. $299)

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Final Fight Arcade Cabinet for $199 shipped. Typically selling for $299, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen this particular style of arcade machine on sale and marks a new all-time low. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone looking to bring an arcade cabinet into their game room or relive the glory of the 80s. Not only does this version include its namesake title Final Fight, but also 1944: The Loop Master, Ghost ’N Goblins, and Strider. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine decked out in retro game art alongside a 17-inch color screen. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to grab the Arcade1Up Riser for $40. This accessory elevates the arcade cabinet by one-foot, offering a more comfortable experience for older gamers.

Now if you’re a big Street Fighter II fan and can’t spare the space for a scale cabinet, consider RepliCade’s alternative instead. We recently took a hands-on look at the company’s latest, calling it a an incredibly-detailed mini arcade.

Arcade1Up Final Fight Arcade Cabinet features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation.

