Retro gaming has been on the rise lately. Nostalgia has been in full force with consoles like the Sega Genesis Mini that we recently looked at. New Wave Toys has been making some unique offerings for the retro gaming world. Their line of RepliCade mini arcade cabinets look like the real deal, but are a 12-inches tall and enter at ⅙ scale replica. Today we’re taking a look at the $120 limited edition Street Fighter II: Champion Edition X RepliCade. Check out the video below for some more details.

I was never a huge arcade junkie, but I definitely button mashed my way through a few fighting games. The Street Fighter series was a mainstay in plenty of arcades and New Wave Toys wants to bring back some of that glory for collectors. The cabinet is titled with the Street Fighter II: Champion Edition version of the game, but also includes Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

What’s in the box?

Out of the box, you have everything needed to play solo or with a friend. Obviously the arcade has built-in controls, but on the back, there is a compartment that holds an additional control pad, or USB Mini Fight Stick, as they call it. To both charge up the cabinet’s internal battery and also plug in the Mini Fight Stick, there is a single USB A to micro USB cable. Additionally, the arcade comes with four mini tokens. But you don’t need to actually use them to gain in-game credits.

With an incredible attention to authenticity, the RepliCade has tons of highly-detailed graphics all over it. Beyond the design, the construction quality of the cabinet is incredible. Its structure is wooden with an illuminated marquee and cabinet accents. Diecast metal coin doors reveal the switches for the coin buttons and additional storage in front. On the back of the cabinet, the storage compartment features a clear plastic door that is illuminated to show off the controller.

Street Fighter II RepliCade: Video

Button Mashing Glory

With the microswitch joystick and microswitch action buttons, all of the controls give great feedback so you know what is being actuated. Check out the video to hear the hear satisfying click that the controls give. Everything feels responsive.

Like I mentioned earlier, I was never an arcade junkie and am a laughable Street Fighter player at best. But that being said, New Wave Toys uses the original game ROMs and since it’s officially licensed by Capcom, the game feels very authentic.

Scaled down gameplay

It is a scaled down version so the controls can feel a bit squished. Not that it’s hard to use, but it is a little tight. Likewise, the screen is a 3.50inch LCD display. To play 2-up, you’ll be huddled pretty close together for you both to be able to see.

Wrapping up.

But that’s the point, isn’t it? It’s supposed to be an authentic scaled down version of the larger arcade – and I think they’ve hit the nail on the head. Everything feels solidly built. Not to mention, the materials that make up the cabinet feel like they will hold up and the controls give some great feedback when being actuated. If you’re a retro collector or just love everything Street Fighter, for $120, the New Wave Toys Street FIghter II: Champion Edition X Replicade is a must-have. It is a limited edition, so if it’s something you’re interested in, you may want to order one sooner rather than later.

