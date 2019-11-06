Take $170 off Pioneer’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver, now on sale for $480

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Pioneer 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver (AVIC-5201NEX) for $479.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked in months, comes within $30 of the previous price drop, and is the lowest currently available. Featuring an over six-inch touchscreen display, Pioneer’s CarPlay receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. I’ve been enjoying CarPlay for just over a year now and can wholeheartedly recommend for anyone in search of a no-fuss experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 165 customers.

If you’re looking for a perfect way to leverage some of the savings from today’s lead deal, consider iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. It’ll keep your iPhone in view for taking advantage of iOS 13’s new CarPlay functionality. I’ve been using this one for over a year now and have been thrilled with the quality. And if you don’t already have a spare Lightning cable at your disposal, grabbing Anker’s highly-rated MFi Cable is a must for taking advantage of CarPlay.

Pioneer 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy smart driving and car entertainment with this in-dash Pioneer navigation receiver. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Siri Eyes Free, it provides intuitive operation via the 6.2-inch touch screen display or voice command. The Dual Zone Entertainment feature of this Pioneer navigation receiver lets you install rear-seat monitors to provide different content to your passengers.

