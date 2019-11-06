Smartphone Accessories: myCharge 10050mAh Power Bank $50 (50% off), more

Amazon offers the myCharge Hubmax 10050mAh Portable Charger for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from the usual $100 going rate, it just dropped from $80 and has now fallen to its best price in 2019. Today’s offer matches the overall all-time low, as well. Armed with built-in Lightning and microUSB charging cables, Hubmax is a convenient way to refuel your devices on-the-go. There’s also a 2.4A USB port. Plus, it touts an integrated wall plug, so recharging the internal 10050mAh battery is a cinch. Over 515 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep your devices powered and ready to use with this HubMax portable charger. It has built-in Lightning and micro-USB cables that power a variety of mobile devices, and its 10050 mAh charging capacity lets it do the job 50 percent faster than standard chargers. Protect your device’s batteries with the Safe Cell component of this HubMax portable charger.

Let you plug it into the wall so that you can use it as a charger as well as a power pack. Lets you recharge your device, so you can talk, text and surf longer when you’re out and about.