Feed the whole family and then some: Ninja’s 8-Qt. Cooker at $200 (Reg. $280+)

Best Buy is now offering the Ninja Foodi 8-Qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer (FD402) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $280 at Best Buy, very similar models sell for $250 at Amazon and even more at Kohl’s. If you’ve been looking for the ultimate family-sized one-pot dinner solution, look no further. This 8-qt. beast can pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/toast, broil, and dehydrate. Its 9 preset cooking modes can prepare a variety of dishes at the push of a button and it includes an 8-qt. pot as well as a 5-qt. Cook & Crisp basket that can serve up to 10 people at once. It also ships with silicone mitts and a reversible cooking rack. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you’re looking to get that Ninja multi-cooker experience for less, check out the Amazon renewed OP300 Foodi cooker for $100 shipped. It has much of the same feature set as today’s deal just in a smaller form-factor. However, keep in mind that the popular Instant Pot DUO60 Multi-Cooker is regularly around $79, just don’t expect to get any air frying done with it.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

Give your food a crispy finish with this SharkNinja 8-quart deluxe pressure cooker and air fryer. The nine programmable functions let you cook a variety of dishes at the touch of a button, while the reversible rack provides a convenient alternative when cooking for smaller groups. This SharkNinja 8-quart deluxe pressure cooker and air fryer features a ceramic-coated pot and crisp basket for a nonstick finish.

