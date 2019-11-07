At just $89, Samsung’s Chromebook 3 is a solid buy for kids this Christmas

Best Buy offers the 11-inch Samsung 3 Chromebook for $89 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $189, and we’ve seen it as low as $175 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the expected Black Friday price later this month. While not the most high-end Chromebook out there, this model offers enough power for web browsing and email. That makes it a reliable companion for kids and grandparents without heavy and intensive tasks. Features include an HD display, 802.11ac connectivity, a webcam, and HDMI output. While just sporting 16GB of on-board memory, Google Drive storage comes included for extra space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and grab this AmazonBasics 11-inch Chromebook sleeve for $10. If you’re planning on gifting today’s deal to a kid, having a little extra protection around is probably a good idea. This case offers a nice wool design available in two colors with dedicated storage for your Chromebook, alongside a smaller compartment for accessories and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Samsun 3 Chromebook features:

Samsung 3 Chromebook: Work and relax on the go with this Samsung Chromebook 3 laptop. The 1.6GHz Intel Celeron N3060 dual-core processor and 2GB of RAM ensure reliable performance, while the 11.6-inch widescreen display enhances viewing. With an overall weight of just 3.65 lbs., this Samsung Chromebook 3 laptop is designed for effortless mobility.

