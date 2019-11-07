The Outer Worlds is quickly becoming a sensational hit for many gamers. Bringing an open-ended RGB decision-making game into the sci-fi space was a great move by Obsidian Entertainment. While it has only been available for PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox, the game officially has a sort-of release date for your favorite handheld console. The Outer Worlds will be available to play on Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2020, before March 31st.

The Outer Worlds has a release date for Nintendo Switch

While we knew that The Outer Worlds would eventually come to Nintendo Switch, we didn’t know exactly when. Now, thanks to an investor call, we know that The Outer Worlds will be available on Nintendo Switch no later than March 31, 2020. How do we know this? Well, during the investor’s call, the developers said that the game would release on Nintendo Switch during the 2020 fiscal year, which ends on March 31.

Due to this information, we know that the game will be out before that date, which gives us a much better picture of a launch timeframe than we had before.

Nintendo Switch is showing that it can play with the big dogs

While Nintendo has always been “big” in its own rights, the company’s consoles have generally lacked what many would consider to be “AAA titles.” Call of Duty, Battlefield, and even titles like No Man’s Sky have never really been available on a Nintendo console in the past. Seeing big titles like this release on the portable device just shows how much Nintendo’s handheld console has really made a dent in the marketplace.

Enjoy an all-new style of RPG while on-the-go with The Outer Worlds

While we’re used to playing dystopian sci-fi titles or explorer-based games, The Outer Worlds is quite different. From the developers of Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds gives you an all-new experience when going throughout the galaxy. You’ll have to make decisions left and right, none of which come without their own consequences. Each choice you make will have some form of an effect on your future, be it good, or bad. But, you’ll never know until the choice is made.

Pricing and availability for The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch

Well, we don’t really know quite yet. We do know that The Outer Worlds is included with Xbox Game Pass, which is a subscription-based game service from Microsoft. On Playstation (and PC…and Xbox, for those who don’t have Game Pass), the game fetches $60. Because of this, we’re expecting the Switch port to arrive at the same $60 going rate that most new AAA titles launch at, however, that’s yet to be confirmed.

