Today’s Gold Box is filled with camera and racing drones with deals from $63

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Holy Stone via Amazon is discounting a selection of its quadcopter drones with deals starting at $63 shipped. One standout is on the Holy Stone HS110D FPV Quadcopter at $69.99. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring a 720p camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens, you’ll be able to capture aerial photos with ease. The camera also enables this drone’s FPV capabilities. It also sports an altitude hold mode, a modular battery system for prolonged flight times, and more. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 840 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Holy Stone drone sale over at Amazon. You’ll find various models starting at $63 and plenty of all-time lows on just about the entire batch of discounts.

Other notable Holy Stone deals:

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is also stocked with plenty of other holiday gift-worthy buys including all-time lows on NERF, classic board games, more from $4.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV Quadcopter features:

120° Wide-angle 720P HD FPV Camera

Transmitter Control or APP Control

Modularized and Powerful Battery: easy to pull out and charge; support longer flying time

Low Battery Power Alarm

Headless Mode

3D Flips: Cool flips make flying interesting

Emergency Stop

One Button Engine Start/ Landing

